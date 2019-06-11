India's Shikhar Dhawan raises his bat to celebrate his century during the #CWC19 match against Australia. Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

NOTTINGHAM – India's Shikhar Dhawan is set to discover on Tuesday the extent of a thumb injury that threatens the opening batsman's ongoing participation at the World Cup. Dhawan led India to their second straight win of the 50-over tournament with a 109-ball 117 against reigning champions Australia at the Oval on Sunday but took a hit to his left thumb during the course of his innings.

Team physio Patrick Farhart is due to make a decision on the extent of Dhawan's injury later Tuesday but reports in the Indian media have suggested the 33-year-old has fractured his thumb.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The left-handed batsman suffered the injury as a result of a nasty blow from a rising delivery by Australia paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile but still went on to complete his 17th one-day international century.

Dhawan, however, played no further part in the match after his dismissal, with substitute Ravindra Jadeja taking the field in his place as India comfortably defended their total of 352 for five to complete a 36-run victory.

MUST WATCH: Laughs, antics, fun banter - This Chahal TV episode has it all courtesy the very funny Gabbar - @SDhawan25 😁😎



Do not miss this one - by @RajalArora @yuzi_chahal 🎙️ #TeamIndia #CWC19



Full Video link here ▶️▶️ https://t.co/PSY2vYJieJ pic.twitter.com/ZCOLcZ1fZp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

The Virat Kohli-led side are up against New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the showpiece match of the 10-team round-robin group stage in Manchester on Sunday.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)