Tributes pour in for beloved umpire Rudi Koertzen

Johannesburg — Tributes poured in for distinguished umpire Rudi Koertzen who tragically died in a car accident on Tuesday morning. Koertzen (73) was returning from a weekend golfing with friends when the accident occurred near Riversdale, which is located 90km east of Swellendam. His son, Rudi Koertzen Jnr told Algoa FM News that his father and three others died on impact.

“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf", Koertzen Jnr said. Former colleagues, including Marais Erasmus and Aleem Dar, shared their sorrow, along with notable former players Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh. "Rudi was such a strong character, physically and mentally,” said Erasmus. “He paved the way for South African umpires to get to the world stage and made us all believe it's possible. A true legend. As a young umpire, I learnt a lot from him."

"It is a very big loss foremost for his family and then for South Africa and cricket," Dar said. "I stood in so many games with him. He was not only very good as an umpire but also an excellent colleague, always very cooperative on field and also always willing to help off the field. Because of the way he was, he was also well-respected by players." Koertzen was one of the sport’s most popular umpires, standing in 398 International matches. He became famous for slowly raising his left arm and index finger to signal a batter’s dismissal, earning the nickname ‘Slow Death’, a moniker he used as the title for his 2010 autobiography ‘Slow Death: Memoirs of a Cricket Umpire’. After a brief club career, he turned to umpiring in 1981 and made his international umpiring debut in the second One-Day International of the series between India and South Africa, at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha in December 1992. Later that month he stood in his first Test, also at St George’s during the inaugural Friendship series between India and South Africa.

Koertzen stood in a total of 108 Tests, the third most all time, while the 209 ODIs he officiated in — which includes the 2007 World Cup final — is surpassed only by Dar’s 219. “Vale Rudi Koertzen ! Om Shanti (peace in body, speech and mind). Condolences to his family,” Sehwag tweeted. (I) Had a great (relationship) with him. Whenever I used to play a rash shot, he used to scold me saying, ‘Play sensibly, I want to watch your batting’. Once he wanted to buy a particular brand of cricket pads for his son and enquired about it from me. I gifted him and he was so grateful. A gentleman and a very wonderful person. Will miss you Rudi. Om Shanti (peace in body, speech and mind),” Sehwag added.

One he wanted to buy a particular brand of cricket pads for his son (cont) pic.twitter.com/CSxtjGmKE9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 9, 2022 “He was a gifted individual and one of the finest umpires the game has witnessed, known for his sharp decision making abilities,” said Yuvraj. “He was one of the sharpest and finest umpires that we've seen. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP Rudi,” Laxman wrote.

Koertzen’s local club, Despatch Cricket Club, said in a statement that he was still involved at the club, even umpiring a few matches. “A legend in his own right passed away this morning and will definitely leave a great void in the cricket world," Despatch Cricket Club said in tribute. "We want to express our heartfelt sympathy and empathy to Uncle Rudi Koertzen's family and loved ones." The Proteas wore black armbands in honour of Koertzen on the opening day of the tour match against the England Lions in Canterbury on Tuesday. @shockerhess