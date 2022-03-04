Tributes pour in ... Shane Warne ’inspired generations with his magical leg spin’

Mohali — Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died of a "suspected heart attack" in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday. The 52-year-old leg-spinner played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs for the Baggy Greens taking 708 and 293 wickets respectively in the two formats.

Following are reactions to the reports of the death of the iconic Australian cricketer. WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS "Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA "I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne... still can't believe it." I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

PAKISTAN CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM "Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed."

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022 FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN SHAHID AFRIDI "The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him." FORMER INDIA BATSMAN GAUTAM GAMBHIR

"Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!" Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022 FORMER ENGLAND BATSMAN IAN BELL "There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it."