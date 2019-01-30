Faf du Plessie and his Pakistan counterpart Shoaib Malik with the ICC World Cup trophy at Newlands on Tuesday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said the presence of the ICC World Cup in South Africa would inspire a whole new generation of cricketers in the country. Cape Town is the first city to welcome the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy as it begins its journey around South Africa from January 29 to February 7.

Speaking at the launch of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy tour, Moroe expressed the country’s excitement leading up to the cricket showpiece in May this year.

“It certainly is exciting to have the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy on our shores as a build-up to the tournament in the UK,” said Moroe. “We encourage all South Africans to share in the experience of being up close with the trophy.

This also gives the opportunity for the tour to reach parts of our country where cricket is at a grassroots level, creating a motivating factor for kids one day hoping to hoist the cup.”

Also present at the launch was Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, who will lead South Africa in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“As a team we are obviously looking forward to the tournament and, most importantly, doing well. To have the trophy here serves as a further motivating factor to bring it back home,” said Du Plessis.

Deemed the “most connected trophy tour ever”, the trophy will see 20 countries and 40 cities on the international leg, which started on August 27 last year and ends on February 18.

