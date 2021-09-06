UAE cricketer banned under anti-corruption code

LONDON – UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Gulam Shabbir has been banned from all cricket for four years after admitting breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code, the global governing body said on Monday. The six breaches included failing to disclose approaches and attempted approaches to "engage in corrupt conduct" in relation to matches in 2019.

The player, 35, also admitted to obstructing the anti-corruption unit's investigation by "concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation". He has accepted the sanction of a four-year period of ineligibility which ends at midnight on August 20, 2025, the ICC said in a statement. Shabbir last represented the UAE in a Twenty20 international in October 2019.