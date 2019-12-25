PRETORIA – South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen will make his test debut in the first match of the series against England starting on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Van der Dussen will bat at number five, captain Faf du Plessis said on Wednesday, in the place of Temba Bavuma who has been ruled out with a hip injury.
Van der Dussen is one of six uncapped players named in the squad chosen for the first two matches of the four-test series against England.
He had played 18 one-day and nine Twenty20 internationals and was one of the few South Africans who impressed at this year's World Cup in England.
“He was a mature cricketer when he started for us in ODIs and is someone who knows his game very well‚" Du Plessis said of Van der Dussen.