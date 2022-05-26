Virat Kohli hails Rjat Patidar’s nerve as Bangalore close in on first IPL crown

New Delhi — Virat Kohli praised the "very, very special" performance of unlikely hero Rajat Patidar after his match-winning ton put Royal Challengers Bangalore two victories away from their first IPL title. Patidar hit an unbeaten 112 to become the first uncapped player in the Twenty20 tournament's history to score a century in the play-offs as Bangalore surged past Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will take on Rajasthan Royals in Friday's second qualifier in Ahmedabad, with the winners to take on Gujarat Titans in the final two days later at the same venue. 💬 💬 "Haven't seen many better innings than ​the one Rajat played.​"​



DO NOT MISS: @imVkohli chats with the man of the moment, Rajat Patidar, after @RCBTweets' win over #LSG in Eliminator. 👏 👏 - By @RajalArora



Full interview 📹 🔽 #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCBhttps://t.co/ofEtg6I3Ud pic.twitter.com/TG8weOuZUo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2022 The 28-year-old Patidar, a top-order batsman who was drafted into the side midway through the tournament as an injury replacement, came to Bangalore's rescue after the loss of Du Plessis for nought. "I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years, but I have not seen better than how Rajat played today," Kohli said in a post-game chat with man of the match and team-mate Patidar.

"The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team," added Kohli, whose own usually blistering form with the bat has come under scrutiny. Talk about earning plaudits! 👏 👏



Twitterati was abuzz after that special knock from Rajat Patidar at the Eden Gardens. 👍 👍#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/GuZ8iX6L3Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022 "So what he did was very, very special and I don't think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of his innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that." Patidar put on key partnerships including a 66-run stand with Kohli, who made 25, and 92 runs with in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who made 37 off 23 balls.

Patidar's 54-ball knock was laced with 12 boundaries and seven sixes as he took the Lucknow bowlers by surprise at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. All smiles. ☺️ ☺️



Rajat Patidar & @imVkohli strike a pose for the #IPLSelfie 🤳 after @RCBTweets' win over #LSG in the Eliminator. 👍 👍#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/MO1gzXyS5D — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022 Patidar steered Bangalore to 207-4, a hefty total their bowlers defended by restricting Lucknow to 193-6. Bangalore's Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood took three wickets. "There were a few tense moments, obviously it was a big game, but I think our bowlers held their nerve very well," said Kohli, 33, who has suffered three 'golden ducks' in the IPL this season.

Bangalore are into the play-offs for the third successive year but their IPL best has been two runners-up finishes in 2009 and 2016. .@RCBTweets seal a spot in the #TATAIPL 2022 Qualifier 2! 👏 👏@faf1307 & Co. beat #LSG by 14 runs in the high-scoring Eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 👍 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/cOuFDWIUmk #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/mOqY5xggUT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022 "Cannot wait to get to Ahmedabad and take the field again," said Kohli. "We are just so excited and happy with how things have gone. We just want to go further in this tournament.

