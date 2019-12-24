MELBOURNE – Australia's opening batsman David Warner has been declared fit for the team's second test against New Zealand that starts on Thursday despite being hit on the hand while batting in the nets on Monday.
Warner had to have medical checks after he was struck on the thumb. He returned to training with his hand strapped.
"I've got absolutely no worries that he'll be raring to go," Australia coach Justin Langer told reporters on Tuesday. "There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he's hitting balls again.
"We know how well he's playing at the moment, we know how much all the boys love playing test cricket and Boxing Day cricket ... so he'll be ready to go."
Warner faced about 45 minutes of throw-downs on Tuesday, according to local media reports, although he did appear at times to be in pain and took his hand off the bat.