CAPE TOWN – Top batsman David Warner reckons Australia's Twenty20 team are well on course for World Cup success later in the year as they go into the last game of their three-match T20 series in South Africa on Wednesday.
"We are definitely on track. You go back 18 months ago, even further back than that, people weren't even rating us as a top five ranked team. But given the schedule, it was difficult to put out our best team all the time.
"But over the last 18 months we've established a really strong side, and we've consistently put out our best team every time we've played, and I think we've focused very well on the World Cup," he told reporters on Tuesday.
Australia, who host the T20 World Cup from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15, had won eight games in a row before losing to South Africa by 12 runs in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
That levelled the three match series at 1-1 going into Wednesday's final game at Newlands.