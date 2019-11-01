MELBOURNE – David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.
Having had a miserable Ashes in England, the hard-hitting lefthander continued his spring-time renaissance with an unbeaten 57 as Australia cruised past Sri Lanka's modest total of 142 for six in 17.4 overs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It was Warner's third unbeaten knock of the one-sided series, having scored 100 in the opener in Adelaide and 60 at the Gabba on Wednesday.
Warner whipped Nuwan Pradeep off his pads for four to bring up the winning runs, a fitting finish to his first international series at home since serving a 12-month ban for ball-tampering.
“On a personal front, it's good to come out here and churn some runs out,” Warner said after receiving both the player-of-the-match and player-of-the-series awards.