WATCH: Ashleigh Gardner's six seals world record win for Australia women

Australia's women cricketers surpassed their male counterparts on Sunday to set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in one day internationals with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The win, Australia's 21st in a row, means Meg Lanning's team eclipsed the mark set by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003, having equalled the long-standing record back in October.

Set a target of 213 to win, the Australians rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory.

Ashleigh Gardner brought up the winning runs when she smashed a six off Amelia Kerr on her way to a personal tally of 53 not out, as her team set the new global benchmark.

Opener Alyssa Healy top scored for Australia with 65 runs from 68 balls before she was caught and bowled by Kerr, while Ellyse Perry also finished unbeaten on 56 runs.