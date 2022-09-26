Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 26, 2022

WATCH: England's Heather Knight accuses India of lying over 'Mankad' run-out

England captain Heather Knight

FILE - England captain Heather Knight. Photo: Sanka Vidanagama/AFP

Published 26m ago

Share

London — England women's captain Heather Knight has accused India of "lying" about giving tailender Charlie Dean warnings before her controversial "Mankad" run-out in the third one-day international between the sides.

The home side were chasing victory at Lord's on Saturday when India bowler Deepti Sharma dismissed Dean, who was well out of her ground.

Running out a non-striker backing up is allowed under cricket's rules but has long been regarded as unsporting by many within the game.

More on this

The rare mode of dismissal is named after Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australian batter Bill Brown in 1948.

India sealed a 16-run win over England, completing a 3-0 series whitewash but tensions are still simmering, with different accounts from each side.

Deepti said Monday that India had repeatedly warned Dean for stealing ground by backing up and was adamant they had done nothing wrong.

"That was our plan because she was repeatedly doing it and we had warned them too," the off-spinner said on the team's arrival in Kolkata.

"We had also informed the umpires. But still she was right there so there wasn't much we could do. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines."

Tweeting in response to Deepti's comments, Knight acknowledged that Dean was dismissed legitimately but she said: "No warnings were given.

"They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate," she said.

"But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run-out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardians of the laws of cricket, has said the third ODI was "properly officiated".

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand," it said in a statement.

"Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen."

"Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

AFP

Related Topics:

England CricketIndia CricketODICricket

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP