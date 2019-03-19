AB de Villiers poses with fans to showcase his new app. Photo: ABdeVilliers17/Twitter

Are you missing AB de Villiers on the big stage? Well, there is now a new way to get ‘closer’ to the former Proteas captain. As part of his new ventures following his retirement from international cricket, De Villiers has launched an app called ‘ABDCam’, which will benefit social causes through the AB de Villiers Foundation in Pretoria.

The app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

“Thank you for downloading the app – there’s been some great selfies, and it’s all for a good cause. Please keep the selfies coming, and help grow my charity,” De Villiers said in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to add AB de Villiers frames and stickers to their photos and videos, which will earn them ‘JETPoints’ that can be used for rewards and contributions to De Villiers’ foundation.

All posts can also be shared to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, where De Villiers has over 10 million followers in total.

“I wouldn’t be here without my fans, they are incredibly close to my heart. For a long time, I’ve been thinking of a way to reward my fans for their engagement, whilst giving back to causes that I strongly believe in,” De Villiers said.

“With the birth of the AB de Villiers Foundation and my new official app, ABDCam, my fans can now have access to exclusive, cool ways to create their own content whilst helping kids around the world.”

A big thank you for downloading the app. SO MUCH FUN!!! Please keep those selfies coming #EasyasABDC https://t.co/ysepzMcoQq pic.twitter.com/j5nk00zUFM — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 19, 2019

IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook