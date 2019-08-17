Steve Smith was hit in the neck by this delivery from Jofra Archer, which saw the batsman fall to the ground and lay there for several minutes receiving treatment. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Steve Smith was out for 92 after being forced to retire hurt by a Jofra Archer bouncer as England bowled out Australia for 250 at tea on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Saturday. Smith, on 80, was struck on the neck by a short ball and fell to the ground before leaving the field for treatment.

The right-hander returned about 40 minutes later, and added 12 runs before he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes.

Australia were eight runs behind England after a gripping session dominated by a hostile spell by Archer on his Test debut.

The Barbados-born pace bowler removed Tim Paine for 23, caught at short leg by Jos Buttler, and hit Smith on the arm before another rapid delivery struck the same batsman’s neck.

Smith fell to the ground and lay there for several minutes receiving treatment, before getting to his feet and leaving the field to a standing ovation.

Peter Siddle made nine before he edged Woakes to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and Smith returned to the crease.

He immediately went on the attack, hitting Woakes for successive boundaries before misjudging a straight delivery.

Smith reviewed the decision, but replays showed the ball would have hit the stumps, and he made his way off to another warm reception.

England quickly wrapped up the tail, spinner Jack Leach removing Nathan Lyon and Stuart Broad snaring Pat Cummins for 20 to leave the rain-affected match finely poised with four sessions remaining.

England took one wicket in the morning session, dismissing Matthew Wade for six when he edged Broad to third slip and Rory Burns held a sharp low catch.

Archer and Woakes beat the bat on several occasions but Smith, who made 144 and 142 in Australia’s emphatic first Test victory, again proved to be an immovable force.

