WATCH: Vernon Philander given lively send-off by Pakistan players and management

Johannesburg — Vernon Philander was given a lively send-off by Pakistan’s players and management following a two month stint with the team that had to be curtailed because of concerns around travel related to the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. Pakistan completed a comfortable win against Bangladesh in the first of two Tests on Tuesday, by which stage Philander, who was due to return to South Africa after the match, had already left the squad after the third day’s play.

In a video posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s social media platforms, the side’s head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, paid tribute to the impact Philander had made on the team and particularly the bowling unit. "A wonderful person joined us on October 15, 2021, right before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and today (November 29) he is leaving us." Thank you @VDP_24!

Team Pakistan give a warm send-off to their bowling consultant Vernon Philander at the end of his stint. pic.twitter.com/s70ktbVXyP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2021 Adding how Philander had impacted the side, Saqlain mentioned that Pakistan's bowlers had claimed 44 international wickets, in the time Philander was with the team. "These were the contributions of our wonderful friend and brother Philander," he said. Mushtaq mentioned that during Philander’s time with the team, Pakistan played nine T20 games of which they won eight. "During these matches, the team managed to take 28 wickets and three players were awarded the player of the match trophies," said Saqlain.