WATCH: Virat Kohli to chat with KP on Instagram live on Thursday

MUMBAI – India captain Virat Kohli will have a chat session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, he told his social media followers on Wednesday. "Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other," Kohli said in a tweet. Note: 7 PM (IST) is 3:30 PM South African time Pietersen has been doing social media live chats with the likes of Kohli's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and South Africa pace ace Dale Steyn over the past few days as the world observes virtual lockdown to beat the coronavirus pandemic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 29, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma recently pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The batting icon also made an appeal to all to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other. 😊 pic.twitter.com/19ghv6Bp1B — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

IANS