We have to prepare well for Windies, says England skipper Joe Root

CAPE TOWN – England captain Joe Root has warned his charges about the West Indies’ formidable bowling attack ahead of their three-Test series that is due to begin next week.

The first Test, to be played behind closed doors due to safety measures as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, is set to begin at the Ageas Bowl on July 8.

The West Indies won 2-1 the last time the teams met in a Test series, and Root expects them to be as tough to play as the last time.

“We are very aware of the skill the West Indies have and what they will bring to this series,” the England skipper said in an interview with BBC Sport.

“One thing that stood out was how formidable their bowling attack can be. It is really important we prepare well and we are ready for all of that,” said Root.