West Indies arrive in England with stop-gap batting coach

LONDON - Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the team had departed for their tour of England on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19, with Floyd Reifer filling in for India-based batting coach Monty Desai, who cannot join the side due to travel restrictions.

The team departed from Antigua after undergoing the mandatory tests, which they would undergo again after reaching Manchester, CWI said in a statement.

"Floyd Reifer will join the coaching staff as batting coach, as he fills in for Monty Desai, who is based in India and due to travel restrictions cannot join the team for this tour," it added.

Team analyst A. R. Srikkanth would assist the squad remotely from Bengaluru for the same reason.

The three-test series will be played in a bio-secure environment and skipper Jason Holder said before leaving for the seven-week tour it was a "huge step forward" for cricket.