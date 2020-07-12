West Indies beat England as international cricket returns

SOUTHAMPTON – The West Indies won the first international cricket match since the sport’s return after the coronavirus outbreak, beating England late in Day 5 of a thrilling first test at an empty Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored with 95 as West Indies overcame an early wobble to win by four wickets in the final session. John Campbell hit the winning run.

West Indies finished on 200-6 in their second innings to take an early lead in the three-test series.

The tourists had resumed after tea on 143-4, still 57 runs from the victory target.

Blackwood and Roston Chase had revived West Indies with a 73-run partnership which ended when Chase was caught behind for 37 against hostile pace from Barbados-born Jofra Archer. Before the pair came together, West Indies was 27-3.