Umpires Rod Tucker and Kumar Dharmasena had a word with West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel soon after his comments towards England captain Joe Root. Photo: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been charged for language used during the third Test against England on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said. Gabriel’s comment to Joe Root was not audible to television viewers, but the England captain reportedly was heard telling the bowler: “There’s nothing wrong with being gay.”

Umpires Rod Tucker and Kumar Dharmasena had a word with Gabriel soon afterwards.

Root declined to elaborate on the specifics of the verbal altercation, but it took the ICC less than a day to react.

“Shannon Gabriel has been charged with a breach Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct,” they said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further.”

Article 2.13 addresses language that is not permissible.

It “is intended to cover a Player or Player Support Personnel directing language of a personal, insulting, obscene and/or offensive nature at any Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match,” it reads.

Meanwhile, Roston Chase made a century for the West Indies, but got little help from his fellow batsmen as England wrapped up a comprehensive 232-run victory on Tuesday.

Number five batsman Chase scored an unbeaten 102 for his fifth Test ton, after England pace bowler James Anderson ripped through the home side’s top-order with three quick wickets.

Although the West Indies had already won the series with victories in the first two Tests, England’s win in the finale will provide a pick-me-up as they eye a home Ashes series against Australia starting in August.

Chasing an unlikely target of 485 runs for victory on day four, West Indies made 252 in their second innings.

Chase brought up his century with his team already nine wickets down when he cut part-timer spinner Joe Denly for four.

He was aided by an entertaining 34 by tail-ender Alzarri Joseph, who slogged three sixes, but pickings were otherwise slim for the hosts, who crumbled again after scoring only 154 in their first knock.

West Indies’ top-order had no answer to Anderson’s movement off the seam, with John Campbell (zero), Kraigg Brathwaite (eight) and Darren Bravo (zero) all caught in the slip-gully cordon.

Mark Wood, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, continued his outstanding match when he had Shai Hope (14) caught at cover off a leading edge just before lunch.

Aafter that, it was a matter of when, not if, England would win, and they wrapped things up with more than a day to spare.

Anderson finished with 3/27, while Moeen Ali had 3/99.

Denly also did his part, delivering an excellent throw from the outfield to run out Shimron Hetmyer for 19.

Earlier, England skipper Root declared his team’s second innings immediately upon his dismissal for 122, with the visitors 361/5. Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 48.

Reuters