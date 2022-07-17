Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

West Indies recall star all-rounder Jason Holder for India series

West Indies have recalled star all-rounder Jason Holder for a three-match one-day series against India as they look to bounce back from a humbling loss to Bangladesh

FILE - West Indies have recalled star all-rounder Jason Holder for a three-match one-day series against India as they look to bounce back from a humbling loss to Bangladesh. Photo: icc-cricket.com

Published 2h ago

Share

St. John's — West Indies on Sunday recalled star all-rounder Jason Holder for a three-match one-day series against India as they look to bounce back from a humbling loss to Bangladesh.

Former skipper Holder missed the 3-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in Guyana as selectors wanted to manage his workload as one of the West Indies' all-format players.

Story continues below Advertisement

"As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well."

Haynes added: "We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh. We need to regroup and play better against the India."

More on this

The three matches will be played on Friday, Sunday and Wednesday, July 27, at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

West Indies CricketIndia CricketODICricket

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP