West Indies recall star all-rounder Jason Holder for India series

Former skipper Holder missed the 3-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in Guyana as selectors wanted to manage his workload as one of the West Indies' all-format players.

St. John's — West Indies on Sunday recalled star all-rounder Jason Holder for a three-match one-day series against India as they look to bounce back from a humbling loss to Bangladesh.

"As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well."

Haynes added: "We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh. We need to regroup and play better against the India."