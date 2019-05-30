Proteas star JP Duminy and his wife Sue. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Many wives and girlfriends of top cricketers will be seen during the 2019 World Cup in England. Some, like Sumaiyah Amla (the wife of Proteas star Hashim Amla) keep a low profile and make very rare appearances in the media, while others are very well known and are used to the media spotlight in a similar way to their husbands.

The following are five well-known wives and girlfriends of cricketers at the World Cup…

1 Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli (India)

Sharma and Kohli, who married in 2017, are one of India’s most celebrated couples and one of the glamour couples in world cricket.

Just like her husband Virat, Sharma is used to the media spotlight. She is one of the most highly-paid actresses in India, and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 under 30 list in 2018.

2 Candice Warner, wife of David Warner (Australia)

Candice has been married to Australian opener David Warner since 2015 and the two have two children together.

Just like the aggressive Aussie opener, Candice is also a brilliant athlete.

She is a retired Australian professional ironwoman, surf lifesaver and model, and became an Australian state ironwoman champion at the age of just 16.

Psst: Her name was brought up by South Africa’s Quinton de Kock during an on-field spat between himself and Warner during a Test match in March 2018.

3 Sania Mirza, wife of Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Mirza has been married to Malik since 2010. Their union is an interesting one, as she is an Indian national, while Malik is Pakistani.

Relations between the two countries remain strained.

Mirza is an icon of women empowerment in India. She is a former professional tennis player and has won six Grand Slam doubles titles during her career. Notably she was a former number 1 in the doubles discipline.

Should an India v Pakistan final arise, it will be interesting to see which team she backs.

4 Jassym Lora, wife of Andre Russell (West Indies)

Russell is a popular cricketer due to his flamboyant personality and all-round abilities with bat and ball. His wife is Jassym Lora, a model, Instagram fashion lifestyle influencer and social media personality.

Jassym Lora is widely popular, and has an Instagram following of more than 299 000.

5 Sue Duminy, wife of JP Duminy (South Africa)

Sue Duminy has been married to Proteas veteran JP since 2011 and the couple have two children together. Sue is one of the Proteas WAGS who appears more frequently in the media.

She has an Instagram following of almost 64 000, and also co-runs a blog along with Shireen Louw, InspiredWomen.co.za.





