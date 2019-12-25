PRETORIA – Chris Woakes is the latest concern for England ahead of the first test against South Africa as the tourists battle with a flu bug, captain Joe Root said on Tuesday.
Woakes missed practice on Tuesday after falling victim to the bug that has swept through the tourists’ camp since they arrived in South Africa 10 days ago.
Ben Stokes’ availability was also unclear after his father was taken to hospital in Johannesburg after falling ill with Stokes foregoing Tuesday's workout to be at his bedside.
Ged Stokes was described as being in a “critical condition” in a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.
“It puts things in perspective. We're here to play good, hard cricket but it's important as a squad that we want Ben and his family to have all the support they can get,” Root told reporters.