Monday, April 18, 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal claims first hat-trick of IPL season

FILE - Yuzvendra Chahal. Photo: Mark Dadswell/EPA

Published 1h ago

Mumbai — Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the first season hat-trick of IPL in a dramatic four-wicket over against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Chahal sent back skipper Shreyas Iyer for 85 in Kolkata's chase of 218 for victory and then took down Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins to return figures of 5-40 in Mumbai.

It is the 21st hat-trick in the Indian Premier League and fifth by a Royals bowler after Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal.

AFP

