Yuzvendra Chahal claims first hat-trick of IPL season

Mumbai — Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the first season hat-trick of IPL in a dramatic four-wicket over against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Chahal sent back skipper Shreyas Iyer for 85 in Kolkata's chase of 218 for victory and then took down Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins to return figures of 5-40 in Mumbai.