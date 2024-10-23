Zimbabwe record highest ever T20I total after Sikandar Raza goes berserk against Gambia

Zimbabwe set a new record score for T20 international cricket when they posted a massive 344-4 against Gambia at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, with Sikandar Raza hammering a 43-ball 133 not out. The Zimbabwe total in the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifiers eclipsed the previous international record of 314-3 set by Nepal against Mongolia in Hangzhou last year.

Raza, who came in at the fall of the second wicket in the seventh over, hit a total of seven fours and 15 sixes in his innings. He reached his century off 33 balls which equals Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton as the second-fastest in T20I cricket.

It remains six balls slower than Sahil Chauhan's 27-ball hundred for Estonia against Cyprus in June.