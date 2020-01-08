HARARE – Zimbabwe have announced a hastily arranged tour by Sri Lanka for two test matches to be played in Harare this month as coach Lalchand Rajput says they are ready for a "new beginning".
The first game at the Harare Sports Club will be played from Jan. 19-23 and the second from Jan. 27-31, and represents a return to test cricket for Zimbabwe for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in November 2018.
Zimbabwe are not part of the on-going ICC Test Championship and so no points will be up for grabs in the series.
"Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series," Rajput said in a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket.
"For us, it's a new beginning, a new chapter, and it's good that we are starting off with the long version which always brings the best out of players.