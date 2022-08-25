IOL Sport Show: South Africa needs a women’s T20 league

One of the pioneers in growing women’s influence within cricket, particularly in broadcasting, is the BBC’s award-winning journalist and commentator Alison Mitchell.

The IOL Sport Show is privileged to have Mitchell, along with Independent Media’s Stuart Hess, as guests this week to share their thoughts on developments in the women’s game and also preview the second Men’s Test between the Proteas and England at Old Trafford.

Mitchell, who was the first female chairperson of the England Cricket Writers Club, was recently bestowed with the honour of ringing the Lord’s bell ahead of the start of the third day’s play of the first Test last week.

She shares her unique experience with us, particularly having been granted the opportunity despite not being a former international player.