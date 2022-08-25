Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
IOL Sport Show: South Africa needs a women’s T20 league

Published 35m ago

Cape Town - Cricket has long not been the sole domain of “the gentleman”.

One of the pioneers in growing women’s influence within cricket, particularly in broadcasting, is the BBC’s award-winning journalist and commentator Alison Mitchell.

The IOL Sport Show is privileged to have Mitchell, along with Independent Media’s Stuart Hess, as guests this week to share their thoughts on developments in the women’s game and also preview the second Men’s Test between the Proteas and England at Old Trafford.

Mitchell, who was the first female chairperson of the England Cricket Writers Club, was recently bestowed with the honour of ringing the Lord’s bell ahead of the start of the third day’s play of the first Test last week.

She shares her unique experience with us, particularly having been granted the opportunity despite not being a former international player.

Hess also provides insight into the importance of listening and watching South African female commentators Kass Naidoo and Natalie Germanos - both colleagues of Mitchell - on the international stage for young girls back home looking to follow in their footsteps.

Both believe we are in for another cracking weekend of Test cricket at Old Trafford with the spotlight firmly on the batting line-ups, and whether they can forge out enough runs for their quality bowling attacks to defend.

@ZaahierAdams

