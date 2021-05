IPL to be completed in UAE later this year - BCCI

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended earlier this month, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The BCCI said in a statement that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the T20 World Cup in October and November.

The popular IPL T20 tournament was suspended with 31 matches left to play on May 4 after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the new coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The UAE, the backup venue for the Twenty20 World Cup which hosted the entire IPL in 2020 because of the pandemic, was preferred "considering the monsoon season in India", the BCCI said.

BCCI head Sourav Ganguly said this month that Covid-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India.

Organisers are likely to be looking to squeeze the matches into a window between the India test tour of England and the Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start in mid-October.

India reported its lowest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases for a month on Friday but the tally remained high at 186,364 infections and 3,660 deaths.

The unanimous decision to resume the lucrative IPL was taken at a Special General Meeting of the BCCI, which also decided "to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021".

