IPL will only be staged abroad as a last resort: BCCI

NEW DELHI – India's cricket board will only consider staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) abroad as a last resort if there is no other way to salvage the lucrative limited-overs tournament this year, a top BCCI official has told Reuters.

The annual tournament was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to covid-19. India's death toll from the pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates have offered to host the league but BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said the board was optimistic about staging it on home soil.

“We've to consider India first and then think of overseas,” Dhumal told Reuters. “They have sent these proposals in case we want to organise it there.

“We will discuss it in the next IPL governing council meeting where we will take a call.”