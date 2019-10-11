Shabnim Ismail is making a return to the Women's Big Bash League. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SYDNEY – South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail is one of the headline signings for the 2019 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), which will be played in its own, independent window for the first time. Ismail, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the women’s game, has signed up for Sydney Thunder.

She previously played in the tournament at the inaugural edition, when she represented Melbourne Renegades.

In other big news, South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon will make her WBBL debut, having signed up with Hobart Hurricanes.

“I’m really excited to join the Thunder and obviously make a difference," Ismail said.