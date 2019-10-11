Shabnim Ismail is making a return to the Women's Big Bash League. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SYDNEY – South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail is one of the headline signings for the 2019 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), which will be played in its own, independent window for the first time.

Ismail, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the women’s game, has signed up for Sydney Thunder.

She previously played in the tournament at the inaugural edition, when she represented Melbourne Renegades.

In other big news, South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon will make her WBBL debut, having signed up with Hobart Hurricanes.

“I’m really excited to join the Thunder and obviously make a difference," Ismail said.

"I really want to make an impact with the girls, and obviously I want to win as well. For the youngsters, just to pass on my knowledge from the level that I’ve been playing at, which is the highest level.”

Meanwhile two more South Africans Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez have rejoined the Stars.

The 2019 edition of the WBBL will get underway on October 18 and ends on December 8. 

