It’s just not cricket … Bad news for fans as SuperSport confirms no IPL on SA TV screens

Cape Town — South African cricket fans will not be able to watch the IPL after SuperSport failed to secure broadcasting rights for the tournament.
The broadcaster announced to its subscribers on Thursday that they were not successful in securing a deal for the world’s biggest T20 league.
“SuperSport previously held broadcast rights to the IPL. Following unsuccessful commercial discussions with the rights holder, we will therefore not broadcast the IPL as of this year’s edition,” SuperSport said in their announcement.
“Sport lovers are in for a treat over the next three months with a feast of major sport from around the world, despite the IPL not being on the SuperSport schedule.
“Your world of champions still has loads of exciting live sports coming your way! Don’t miss out on any of the action!”
The tournament, which features players from around the world — including South Africa — gets underway on Friday when the reigning champions Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings.
IOL Sport