Jonty Rhodes joins Swedish Cricket as head coach

CAPE TOWN – The Swedish Cricket Federation on Thursday announced the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach.

Rhodes will be relocating to Sweden to help develop the sport, which is one of the fastest growing sporting codes in Sweden, having seen a 300% increase in participation over the past 2 years.

”I am really excited to relocate to Sweden with my family and work together with the Swedish Cricket community. This opportunity has come at a perfect time and I am grateful to be able to invest my energies in a completely new environment. I can’t wait to get started.” said Rhodes, who is currently stationed in Dubai for the Indian Premier League.

Benn Harradine, Sports Director of Swedish Cricket Federation. commented: ”Our growth targets and key areas are directed toward junior cricket and high performance. Jonty will play a pivotal role in lifting our players as well as assisting in securing quality coaching framework for the future sustainability of the game. I am delighted to have him as part of our small and ambitious team.”

BREAKING NEWS!

Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach.

Read more here: https://t.co/FNZvpwyz4k pic.twitter.com/5qhRk00VUw — Cricket Sweden 🏏 (@Swedish_Cricket) September 10, 2020

Zalmay Daftani, chairman of the board of Swedish Cricket Federation concurred, saying: “Not only has Jonty been one of the greatest cricketers ever to play, his willingness to align with our vision in Sweden as head coach is going to be incredibly valuable for our development moving forward. Both myself and the board are thrilled to have Jonty as a valued team member of SCF.”