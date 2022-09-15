JP Duminy heads up Paarl Royals local flavour coaching staff for SA20

Cape Town - The Paarl Royals coaching staff will have a local flavour to it with former Proteas star JP Duminy cast in the spotlight as the head coach for the inaugural SA20 tournament. Duminy, who is South Africa’s leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals, will be cutting his coaching teeth in the much-anticipated series. The 38-year-old only recently joined the local Gbets Rocks franchise in his first head coaching position after a stint as the Lions batting consultant last season.

Story continues below Advertisement

He will now go straight into SA20 tournament with Titans head coach Mandla Mashimbyi as his bowling coach, and Richard das Neves as spin bowling coach along with Mark Charlton as the batting coach. Das Neves has previously been head coach of Easterns before moving to the Titans and also been part of Hong Kong’s coaching staff. The Royals have already signed up England white-ball captain Jos Buttler along with Proteas superstar David Miller. West Indies left-arm seamer Obey McCoy and the uncapped Corbin Bosch are also part of the Royal squad ahead of next week’s inaugural SA20 auction.