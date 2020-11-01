Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirms playing for Chennai in 2021 IPL

MUMBAI - Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League, the former India captain confirmed on Sunday.

The 39-year-old called time on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the national team in August, having not played for India since their semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup last year.

Chennai captain Dhoni struggled to find form with the bat during the ongoing edition of the IPL with his side failing to make the playoffs for the first time in their history in the T20 tournament.

Speculation has been rife over the future of Dhoni, who led India to World Cup titles in both T20 and one-day formats, as three-time IPL winners Chennai find themselves rooted at the bottom of the eight-team league.

Asked at the toss if Sunday's final league game against Kings XI Punjab was his last in Chennai's yellow jersey, Dhoni gave a prompt reply: "Definitely not".