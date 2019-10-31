CHRISTCHURCH – England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will take a call on his future after next year's Twenty20 World Cup in England, the 33-year-old said.
Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup victory in July on home soil but has battled back injuries in recent years.
"I won't say I'll be finished after the next World Cup as I'd be afraid I'll only creep over the line and maybe fall off," Morgan told reporters on the eve of the five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand.
"I don't want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and then make a call after that.
"We have a special group of players at the moment. I feel very lucky to lead that group and I think we can do something even more special down the line."