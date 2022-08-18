Player registration opens for new CSA T20 league

Johannesburg - After announcing a stellar line up of franchise owners, Cricket South Africa on Thursday opened registration for its new T20 league for SA and overseas players to participate in the competition. The tournament, which will be played in January, is accepting registrations from players for the inaugural season.

The tournament's rules state that an overseas player is defined as someone “who holds only a non-South African passport and who is not eligible, under ICC regulations, to play for South Africa”. A South African player is one who is eligible and available to play for SA. The latter may include those players currently contracted to play either at national or provincial level, whether in SA or abroad. Some franchises have already announced their pre-auction signings, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada (Cape Town), Faf du Plessis (Johannesburg) and Quinton de Kock (Durban) already attached to teams. The franchises will look to build their respective rosters through an auction, which CSA said would be held in the next few weeks.

The auction will feature some top SA and overseas players including 2019 World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan. The closing date for players to register is 28 August at 5pm South African players

Interested South African players can register through the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) in accordance with the process agreed with Saca. Overseas players Overseas players will need to register through the CSA website (www.cricket.co.za) via the relevant SA T20 league registration link on the site.

