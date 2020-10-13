Proteas at the IPL: Who's hot and not

CAPE TOWN - With South African cricket still in limbo, a number of Proteas are making the most of their opportunities at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Independent Media’s Zaahier Adams evaluates their performances thus far … WHO’S HOT AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Everyone knows Virat Kohli and De Villiers’ “bromance” is on another level, but the Indian skipper turned it up a few levels when he referred to his good friend as “super-human” after his blistering 73 off just 33 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders. De Villiers has played many staggering T20 innings, but this was indeed on a different planet as all the other batsmen struggled on a sluggish Sharjah pitch. India’s coach Ravi Shastri also tweeted that De Villiers should come out of international retirement already, saying “the game will be better off”. De Villiers has 228 runs at an average of 57 with a mind blowing strike rate of 186.36.

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)

Ricky Ponting was one the hardest cricketers around and the Australian legend certainly doesn’t dish out praise freely. So, when he tweeted that Rabada is “one of the best T20 bowlers in the world” everyone certainly took notice.

Rabada’s class certainly doesn’t need any validation, but the Proteas spearhead has been red hot in the desert sun of the UAE, claiming 17 wickets at an average of 12.52 in seven matches.

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings)

“Mr Consistency” has been excellent , helping CSK to just their second win of the competition with an undefeated 87 in an unbroken 181 run opening stand with Shane Watson against fellow basement dwellers Kings XI Punjab.

He may not grab the headlines like De Villiers, but has already passed 300 runs – third on the overall list – at an imposing average of 61.40.

Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians)

After a relatively slow start to the competition, South Africa’s white-ball captain is beginning to find his range. De Kock has blasted two half-centuries in his last three matches to propel Mumbai up the table.

Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals)

Despite Rabada being the undoubted talisman at the Capitals, the IPL rookie is relishing his support role. He is bowling with searing pace and has proven that he can handle the pressure at the death. Nortje has eight wickets at 25.25.

Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

After missing out on the first phase of the competition, Morris has made an impact in the last couple of matches. His figures of 3/19 were instrumental in the victory over CSK and followed it up with another solid performance (2/17) against KKR.

WHO’S NOT

Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Dale Steyn (RCB), Imran Tahir (CSK) and David Miller (Royals)

All of these Proteas have not played since the opening couple of fixtures, with Tahir not being granted any game time at all. Tahir’s situation is certainly surprising considering he was the leading wicket-taker in the IPL last season and furthermore CSK have been floundering. There is speculation that the veteran leg-spinner may be moved to another team during the mid-season transfer window.

@ZaahierAdams