Take away the creepy chaps dressed up like the sponsors' logo, and the opening two T20 games between England and South Africa have been exactly what this format is about. Big blows, spectacular fielding, bowlers showing off skill, players on both sides under pressure, and crowds enraptured. Who needs 100 balls per innings when the format with 120 isn’t broken huh?
“Both teams are playing really good cricket at the moment,” Quinton de Kock remarked after the last ball thriller at Kingsmead on Friday night.
Tickets for SuperSport Park for the final T20 today were sold out a week ago already and all of those spectators will hope that the drama of the first two matches will be replicated.
For both teams, this series has provided excellent preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year. Naturally, World Cup pressure is different to the kind of pressure created in a bilateral series, but for many of the players who’ve not been to a World Cup this has been a useful exercise in how to deal with those nerves and the intensity.