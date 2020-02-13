JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s women’s team made the short hop across ‘the ditch’ from New Zealand to Australia on Thursday where they will fine tune game plans ahead of the T20 World Cup that starts next Friday.
Dane van Niekerk’s side open their campaign in that competition next Sunday in Perth against England. In a week’s time defending champions Australia play India in the tournament opener in Sydney.
The Proteas got largely what they wanted out of the tour to New Zealand. Most importantly was the 3-0 win in the One-Day series which secured automatic qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup that will be held in New Zealand.
The subsequent T20 series didn’t go so well as far as results were concerned. The Kiwis triumphed 3-1 in the series after the last match in Dunedin was washed out on Thursday. South Africa’s head coach Hilton Moreeng was not too perturbed by those results despite some below par batting which saw his side score less than 120 on three occasions, two of those while batting first.
“Overall, we had a very successful tour,” said Moreeng. “Obviously winning the One-Dayers was the highlight and making sure we qualified for the World Cup. That was really the result of a lot of preparation and especially the time we spent acclimatising to conditions.