10 high performance contracts awarded for Proteas women

Johannesburg - Cricket SA (CSA) granted 10 ‘high performance’ contracts to players in the women’s pipeline on Thursday including to Andrie Stetyn, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Nadine de Klerk who were part of the reserve unit at the recent World Cup in New Zealand. A fourth player, Anneke Bosch, who missed out on the tournament because of a broken thumb, was also the recipient of a contract, which forms part of the development pipeline for the national women’s side.

CSA on Thursday announced the players that have been awarded high-performance contracts ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign as part of the development pipeline that caters towards the Momentum Proteas. The contracted squad falls under the CSA high-performance structure, with the players closely monitored and going onto represent the SA Emerging side, while they are also invited to training camps featuring the Proteas Women players. ALSO READ: Former SA u-19 fast bowler Rabian Engelbrecht has died after a long illness

The rest of the group is made up of budding cricketers such as the newly-crowned South Western District Player of the Season, Micaela Andrews as well as fast bowler, Nobulumko Baneti, wicket-keeper, Tebogo Macheke and spinner, Jane Winster. “The CSA high-performance contracts are offered to talented players who are part of the provincial system and are identified based on their performances and the skill set required at the national level,” said CSA’s Senior Cricket Manager, Johan Weyers. “It's a two-year contract whereby players can focus on improving their overall skills and closing the performance gaps between provincial cricket and their national peers.

“The contracted players will also be invited to the high-performance and national camps. This helps focus on the high-performance players, while measuring them against the nationally-contracted players and preparing them for what's required at international level,” he added.

Earlier this month CSA contracted 15 players for the upcoming season, that includes the bulk of the side that made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Tazmin Brits and Nonkululeko Mlaba were newly contracted players in that group. The Proteas have an extremely busy year that includes a lengthy tour to Ireland and England. They will also be playing a T20 competition as part of the Commonwealth Games. CSA Women’s High-Performance Centralised Contracts 2022/2023:

