5 Reasons why the Proteas were successful in India

CAPE TOWN - The Proteas Women's team beat India 4-1 away from home in their recent ODI series. IOL Sport senior cricket writer Zaahier Adams takes at a look at their recipe for success during their victorious tour. 1. PREPARATION The Proteas were simply better prepared than their hosts. It was not just the fact that they had played a competitive series against Pakistan prior to arriving in India and their hosts had not played any cricket since the lockdown back in March 2019.

Hilton Moreeng's side had undergone numerous training camps during lockdown with the assistance of specialists to help up-skill the players.

This was particularly beneficial to the players that are usually on the fringes of the national team as they don't necessarily always have access to such quality coaching and conditioning expertise.

Hilton Moreeng and his team did their homework before departing for India. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

2. GOOD PLANS AGAINST SPIN

This was a result of their preparation and having faced Pakistan in unfamiliar conditions in Durban. It resulted in the much-vaunted Indian spin contingent averaging 53.15 per 13 South African wickets claimed in the series - their worst in a Women's ODI series/tournament where they bowled 100 or more overs. Their strike-rate was even worse at 70.7.

The major difference in South Africa's ability to counter the spin threat was how they rotated the strike much better and never allowed the Indian spinners to settle by utilizing an aggressive approach by going down the pitch to meet the ball much more often.

3. THE ABILITY TO STRIKE WITH THE NEW BALL

This has always been a strength of the team due to the brilliance of Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp and the duo maintained the status quo throughout the series.

The pair never allowed the Indians the comfort of a good start and picked up a wicket within the first six overs of each match. This immediately put India on the back foot with promising opener Jemimah Rodrigues even being dropped midway through the series.

Shabnim Ismail is lethal with the new ball.

4. SQUAD DEPTH HAS INCREASED

There is no doubt that the superstars like Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Ismail and Kapp still make

sterling contributions to the team's success, but the India tour provided an opportunity for the lesser names within the squad to stamp their authority on proceedings.

Lara Goodall and Anneka Bosch have been around the national team for a while now, with Goodall, in particular, having been in and out over the last couple of years.

But the talented Western Province left-hander finally fulfilled her potential in India with a couple of sparkling knocks.

Equally, Bosch's aggression in the middle-order was a pleasure to watch.

Mignon du Preez had a very good tour of India. Picture: @OfficialCSA via Twitter

5. THE RESURGENCE OF MIGNON DU PREEZ

The Proteas' highest ever run-scorer is a pillar of the women's game in South Africa, but there was a growing concern that Du Preez may be past her best due to her performances of the last few years that had previously seen her score just two half-centuries in 26 ODI's.

But it's almost as if the 31-yearold had a new lease of life on this India tour with successive fifties in the last two matches.

Her innings in the fourth ODI to seal the series was particularly special.

@ZaahierAdams