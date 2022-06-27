9 debutants for Proteas Women’s historic Test against England

South Africa’s starting eleven features nine debutants, including skipper Sune Luus. It is the Proteas’ first Test in eight years.

Johannesburg - England captain Heather Knight won the toss and sent South Africa into bat in the one-off Test in Taunton on Monday.

South Africa suffered a big blow on the eve of the match with fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and all-rounder Chloe Tryon both not considered for selection because of injury. Ismail’s absence in particular robs the Proteas of one of its major weapons, in what many view as the team’s strength - its bowling unit. Instead Marizanne Kapp, who along with Lizelle Lee, are the only two players with Test experience, will carry a lot of responsibility, not only as the new ball bowler, but also in providing guidance to the attack.

Somewhat surprisingly another player with Test experience, wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty was omitted as well, with Sinalo Jaftha handed the gloves.

The England starting team also featured four debutants, with Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong all receiving their caps before the start of play. .