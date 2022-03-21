Australia ’slightly scared’ of Proteas gun all-rounder Marizanne Kapp

Cape Town - Australia's Beth Mooney admits she is "slightly scared" to face Proteas star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday. Both Australia and South Africa are unbeaten at the Women's World Cup thus far with it being a top of the table clash. Kapp has been integral part of the Proteas' maintaining that 100% record having won the Player of the Match in her last two matches, which included a maiden five-wicket haul against world champions England.

Mooney, meanwhile, has been going about her business quietly by playing invaluable cameos in the middle order that has taken the Aussies over the line. The pair are well acquainted having played together last season at the Perth Scorchers, where Kapp led the Western Australian side to the title with a Player of the Match performance in the final against the Adelaide Strikers. "Slightly scared," Mooney said when asked about how she feels in facing up to her Scorchers teammate and Proteas rival Kapp.

"We've seen what she can do with the bat and the ball and how competitive she is and that fiery nature she brings to contest.

"She's shown she's always the one that puts her hand up for South Africa, so I'm looking forward to coming up against her this game and hopefully we can keep her a little bit quiet and get on top of them early." Kapp, though, believes the Aussies will be making a mistake if they focus solely on her.Despite the injury to Masabata Klaas that has ruled her out of the Aussie clash, the Proteas still boast a world-class attack that includes Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka to accompany Kapp. "The Player of the Match performances has shown that its been Aya, Shabnim and myself. I know if I struggle on the day then Shabnim or Aya will put up their hands up," Kapp said.

"It's going to take a team effort though. We haven't been at our best yet. If you are going to beat a team that is as successful as Australia it has to be 11 people performing on the day.

