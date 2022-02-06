Bowlers mask SA's poor catching to restrict West Indies to 174 in fourth women’s ODI

Johannesburg - South Africa’s bowlers had to mask a poor fielding performance from the home team, before ultimately restricting an injury-hit West Indies to a below par total in the final women’s One-Day International at the Wanderers on Sunday morning. In their last match before heading to the World Cup, the Proteas produced a fielding display that raised eyebrows because of the poor quality.

South Africa won’t be winning the World Cup if they drop catches of the sort they did on Sunday - two were in the extremely easy category and the other two were difficult but far from impossible chances. Fortunately they didn’t prove too costly - but in a month’s time when the stakes are higher, that won’t be the case. The West Indies were also missing two senior players; Stafanie Taylor with concussion, picked up when she was struck on the head while batting by a Nadine de Klerk bouncer and Chedean Nation who got whiplash while fielding. ALSO READ: Windies bat first as SA women make three changes

Deandra Dottin, the West Indies best batter was given two chances; the first when she had 11, saw Ayabonga Khaka dropped the ball off her own bowling when it was struck back hard at her in her follow-through, while the second saw De Klerk spill an opportunity, diving forward at mid-on with Dottin on 32. Fortunately that second chance wasn’t too costly, with Sune Luus taking a comfortable catch at cover to dismiss the West Indies opener for 36. Kycia Knight also benefited from the Proteas’ poor fielding, when she was dropped at mid-off by Khaka, that chance was one of those that was easy. It looked like those misses would prove costly. Dottin and Knight had put on 65 for the second wicket creating the type of foundation from which a big total seemed possible. Knight, produced some beautiful cover drives on the way to making 48, but was caught hitting a wide half-volley from Chloe Tryon straight to Shabnim Ismail at point.

The pitch - being used for the second time in four days - was showing signs of wear at one end with both Luus with her leg-spin and Tryon's left-arm orthodox getting the ball to rip off the surface. For the seamers, who operated from the Golf Course End, there was bounce off a good length and seam movement which Ismail used well as she picked up 4/44 in 10 overs. Amidst the otherwise calamitous fielding performance there was one moment of magic from Laura Wolvaardt. She threw herself to her right and with one hand reached out and claimed a sublime catch to dismiss Hayley Matthews, that will rank among the best seen in the country this season. South Africa's bowling was once again excellent - it needed to be to keep creating chances - and Khaka, finished with 2/25 and Tryon 2/12.