Cricket questions for Proteas women to answer ahead of World Cup

Johannesburg — And now for the World Cup. Actually, now for 10 days of quarantine, then practice, warm-up games and then the World Cup. The next month is both busy and not busy but will be quite long for the South African team that journeyed to New Zealand on Monday. They go into the 50-over World Cup classed in the category of ‘strong contender.’ They would have been second favourites behind the Australians, but Dane van Niekerk’s injury-induced absence really is that big a blow that it drops the Proteas’ chances down a notch.

Nevertheless, under the astute leadership of Sune Luus, they pulled off a come from behind series win against the West Indies, to provide a necessary boost in confidence after four months of not playing. In addition the absence of Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp for the entire series, showed the depth in the squad while also providing an indication to the rest of the players that they could perform even with some big names not around. Kapp, who missed the series with a shoulder injury should be fit for South Africa’s first match against Bangladesh in Dunedin on March 5. She bowled a few deliveries during the lunch break on Sunday, and looked close to her best, but the team’s head coach Hilton Moreeng said later that management would continue to treat her carefully in the build up to the tournament. Lee is now over her bout of Covid and is set to resume her partnership at the top of the order with Laura Wolvaardt. The big question with the batting unit is who will play at no.3. Lara Goodall seems like the primary option for that spot, but did little in the two matches she played to inspire confidence. It did seem strange that given she was going to the World Cup, that she didn’t play the last match and instead, Andrie Steyn, who is not headed for New Zealand made 53.

"We gave different players that role to see what they could come up with," said Moreeng, without elaborating on how he felt the players took their chances. "We have enough time, some more days of preparation in New Zealand and two warm up games. We have options, it's about making sure the right player gets the opportunity." Although she opened alongside Wolvaardt against the West Indies, Tazmin Brits may be one of those options. She'd be an unorthodox no.3, but her big hitting allows her to take advantage in the power play. If Goodall, who had a good tour to India last year and has been strongly backed by Moreeng in the past, is to fill that no.3 spot, she needs to find the kind of assertiveness that served her well in India.

South Africa’s middle order batting looks very strong, with Sune Luus, taking to the captaincy with aplomb and it not appearing to weigh her down when it comes to the roles she has to perform with bat and ball. Chloe Tryon had an outstanding series, and appears poised to have a major say in the team’s World Cup campaign. Having spent a number of years battling various ailments, she looks noticeably fitter and stronger. “Over the last year and a half, the one thing we’ve been driving is consistency with the bat. In the last two games (against the West Indies) we saw the standard we set for ourselves, even for the youngsters coming in,” said Moreeng. “From the last World Cup we felt an area that we needed to address was how we apply ourselves with the bat. We know that whatever score we give our bowlers, they will make a fist out of it.”

Kapp's absence allowed Ayabonga Khaka to bask in the spotlight and she underlined her value taking 10 wickets against West Indies. "She's been an unsung hero. In the last three to four years she's come into her own. You can see how she's used the experience that she has gained, she has shown great consistency and is a true professional. She's been working hard to improve as a cricketer, knowing that to get an opportunity in this team you have to keep improving because it is not easy to get into this side as a bowler," said Moreeng. South Africa face India in their first warm-up game in Rangiora, a town north of Christchurch on February 27 and then England in Lincoln — south of Christchurch — on March 2.