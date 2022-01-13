Cricket SA announce 21-player women’s squad for West Indies series

Johannesburg — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed 21 players for the SA women’s squad training camp, ahead of the West Indies One-Day International series in Johannesburg later this month. The series will be held in a bio-secure environment in Johannesburg from January 28 to February 6.

The extended group will enter the bio-secure environment on Friday, when they will begin an extensive programme before an adjusted squad that will take on the Caribbean side is confirmed prior to the 50-over series. South African captain Dané van Niekerk, however, has sustained a left ankle fracture in the last week, ruling her out for a minimum of three months and will be unavailable for the training camp, the West Indies tour and the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup hosted in New Zealand staring on March 4. On the van Niekerk injury, SA team doctor, Tshegofatso Gaetsewe said: “The injury is a result of an accidental slip on a wet surface at home.

“As things stand, she doesn’t require surgery but will be monitored closely. It’s a stable fracture with minimal displacement and her recovery timeline is no less than 12 weeks,” she added. Despite the absence of the captain, the team ranked second in the ODI format have selected a formidable squad featuring regulars Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year nominee, Lizelle Lee. The list also includes uncapped Western Province batter, Delmari Tucker, while Raisibe Ntozakhe receives another opportunity to impress in pursuit of a first cap since 2018, with all-rounders, Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus, as well as seamer Masabata Klaas and wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty also in the mix.

Following the squad announcement, convenor of selectors, Clinton du Preez said: “We are delighted to come together as a group again in the New Year to prepare for the West Indies tour and most importantly for the upcoming World Cup. “This is a great opportunity for the coaches to work with this strong group of players and strategically set out the plan for the upcoming series and then moving into the World Cup. “Losing Dané is massive for the team and the country, we will sorely miss her leadership and all-round cricket abilities. I would like to wish her all the best with her recovery and a smooth and seamless return to the national team. This brings about an opportunity for another player within the pipeline,” du Preez added.

Following the 10-day camp, the Proteas will take on their West Indian counterparts in an unofficial warm-up match, before playing four ODIs at the Wanderers Stadium with the matches broadcast live on SuperSport and SABC. Proteas Training Camp Squad: Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty ( Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal ), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Imperial Central Gauteng Lions), Masabata Klaas (Senwes Dragons), Lizelle Lee (Senwes Dragons), Sune Luus (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Imperial Central Gauteng Lions), Tumi Sekhukhune (Imperial Central Gauteng Lions) Nondumiso Shangase (Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Chloe Tryon (Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Delmari Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)