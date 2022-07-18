CSA and retired Lizelle Lee at loggerheads over her participation in The Hundred

Johannesburg — Proteas Women’s star Lizelle Lee says head coach Hilton Moreeng is aware of a threat from Cricket SA that they would not provide her with No Objection Certificate to participate in The Hundred competition in England. Lee retired from international cricket just days before the start of the One-Day series in England, saying she would be focused on playing in T20 Leagues around the world.

Moreeng, speaking on the eve of the third ODI, said he was not aware of any threat. Lee, replying to a tweet from a journalist, said he “was definitely aware”, because she had told him. He was definitely aware. I told him in person and it was said in a meeting with CSA (he was not in that meeting) — Lizelle Lee (@zella15j) July 17, 2022 She also claimed the threat was made in a meeting with Cricket SA, where Moreeng wasn’t present. IOL Sport understands that Cricket SA, have always supported the women’s players in particular to seek options in other leagues, because it assists in improving players’ games while providing the kind of remuneration that CSA is unable to provide to the women’s players currently.

Cricket SA has usually provided NOCs in the past, with the only exception being for injured players. Cricket SA are expected to provide an update on the matter on Monday. @shockerhess

