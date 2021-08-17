Dané van Niekerk back at the helm of Proteas ship ahead of Caribbean tour

CAPE TOWN - The Proteas Women's team have received a significant boost with the confirmation that captain Dane Van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon will return ahead of their tour to the West Indies. IOL Sport had previously exclusively revealed that Van Niekerk would return from an 18-month absence from the national team.

Van Niekerk and Tryon missed the home series against Pakistan and Indian tour earlier this year through injury. The duo last played for the Proteas in the epic T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia at the SCG last year. The pair have, though, gained invaluable match practice, as have other senior players, in the Hundred tournament currently taking place in the UK and will be hoping to carry that same momentum into the national side. ALSO READ: Hilton Moreeng happy to see Proteas Women's captain Dane’ van Niekerk performing at The Hundred

Van Niekerk, as captain skill of the Oval Invincibles, has scored 200 runs at an average of 66.66 with a strike rate of almost 113. She and fellow senior Protea Lizelle Lee are two of the five players to have scored 200 or more runs in the tournament to date. The squad also features the North West Dragons duo of Masabata Klaas and Tazmin Brits after their impressive stints in Zimbabwe with the SA Women Emerging side. “A few of our players have been making solid progress in their return from injuries and we are glad to see them giving a good account of themselves in International tournaments. We look forward to them taking part in this series after some time away from the national set up, " coach Hilton Moreeng said.

“Following the conclusion of our recent camps in Pretoria the players have continued with their training programme, followed by a period of rest and recovery before reconvening for our week-long camp ahead of our departure on Monday," said Proteas Women's coach Hilton Moreeng. The Proteas are scheduled to travel to Antigua next Monday, via Heathrow, for three WT20I and five WODIs. The tour starts on August 31, with the first T20I taking place at the Sir Viv Richards Cricket Ground.

Momentum Proteas Women's Squad: Dane Van Niekerk (captain), Sune Luus Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt; Trisha Chetty; Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondu Shangase; Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez; Chloe Tryon; Nadine de Klerk; Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas.