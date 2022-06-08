Dane van Niekerk included in provisional Proteas squad for Commonwealth Games

Johannesburg - Dane van Niekerk was included in a provisional squad of 21 players for the Commonwealth Games, an indicator from Cricket SA that her progress from a fractured ankle is going well. The South African captain missed the 50-over World Cup in March after breaking her ankle in an accident at home in February.

Van Niekerk has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation and she hoped to return to the side for the Proteas’s tour to England that starts later this month. She was not included in the squad for the current tour of Ireland . The Commonwealth Games included a women’s T20 competition for the first time on its schedule, and it is one of the focal points for the South African team as part of the extended tour to England. ALSO READ: Lara Goodall provides Proteas much needed boost ahead of series decider with Ireland

Besides Van Niekerk, a host of household names not included in the Ireland group, also feature in the provisional squad. Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, and Mignon du Preez, who retired from One-Day cricket after the World Cup were all included in the provisional squad along with Sinalo Jaftha. The rest of the squad are all currently in Ireland. South Africa have been drawn in Group B and will come up against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka for a place in the semi-finals, with the final set for Sunday, August 7. The Proteas will face England in three T20 Internationals prior to the Games.

Provisional SA squad for the Commonwealth Games:

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jaftha, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt @shockerhess IOL Sport