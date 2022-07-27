Delmi Tucker and Tazmin Brits called up to Proteas squad for Commonwealth Games

Johannesburg — Spinning all-rounder Delmi Tucker and hard hitting top order batter Tazmin Brits have been called up to the Proteas squad for the Commonwealth Games. South Africa lost three players; Marianne Kapp for family reasons, veteran wicketer Trish Chetty to a back injury and young seamer Tumi Sekhukhune, who picked up a groin injury.

Tucker played in the recent three match series against England where she gave a reasonable account of herself despite going wicketless and not getting sufficient opportunity with the bat. Brits, a gold medallist in javelin at the World Youth Athletics championships in 2007, scored a half century in the last T20 match against England. The Proteas open their campaign against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Saturday.

PROTEAS SQUAD Suné Luus (Captain) (Titans Ladies), Chloé Tryon (Vice-Captain) (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Nadine de Klerk (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Lara Goodall (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Imperial Lions), Masabata Klaas (Senwes Dragons), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal), Delmi Tucker (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Six Gun Grill Western Province) @shockerhess

